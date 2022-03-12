BOSTON (CBS) – Rain, snow, wind, cold, bombogenesis, just another weekend in New England.

First, let me take you back one year ago, on this date, March 11, 2021. Don’t recall? It was 74 degrees. That was the high temperature in Boston, a new record for the date. Folks were saying goodbye to winter. The next day was 65 degrees and for the rest of March there were only a couple below average temperature days. It was the unofficial start to a very mild spring (minus the abomination over Memorial Day weekend).

Fast forward back to reality. One year later we are talking about our second snow accumulation in the span of just four days and wind chills near zero to follow. Ah yes, THIS is why we love living in New England.

I would keep the patio furniture locked up for at least one more weekend. And, just in case, keep the snow blower and shovels handy.

Here’s what to expect this weekend:

TIMELINE

Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon: The rain picks up in a hurry. Heavy downpours expected in all of eastern Mass. Some localized flooding by midday. Snow pushes eastward. Snowing heavily in all of western Mass. and starting to change over in Worcester County at noon.

Noon to 4 p.m.: The cold and snow push east. Rain changes to snow from west to east. By 4 p.m. it is snowing all the way to the coastline (only exception being southeastern Mass., the Cape and Islands). At the same time, the precipitation intensity is waning. It becomes a race against time. How much snow precipitation is left AFTER the rain changes to snow. In the Worcester area, likely enough for some accumulation. Farther east, the odds of any meaningful snow decrease.

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The snow tapers to flurries at the coastline, very little additional accumulation or meaningful precipitation. Now, the wind begins. Cold air rushes in behind the storm. West-northwest winds gust between 20-to-40 mph across our entire area. Temperatures plunge and wind chills drop to the single digits after dark. Where snow accumulated on trees (elevations of northern Worcester County and western Mass.) there is a threat of some power outages with these strong wind gusts.

After 8 p.m.: No more snow, just a blustery, cold night ahead. Wind chills hover between -5 and 5 right through Sunday morning.

SNOW TOTALS

Overall, this is a tough call and highly dependent upon the exact timing of the changeover from rain to snow and how much precipitation is left after it occurs. Essentially the farther north and west you live, the better the chance of seeing some meaningful snowfall and accumulation. In eastern Mass., just about all of us will see some snow at the end of the storm but it will likely be too little, too late with most melting upon contact.

Southeastern Mass., south of the Pike: Ends as flurries, accumulation not expected.

Inside 495, eastern Mass. including Boston (north of the Pike): Coating to an inch, mostly on the grass.

Outside of 495, northwest Middlesex County, most of northern Worcester County, southern NH near Nashua/Manchester: 1-to-3 inches, more likely on grass than main roads, but some plowing and poor travel likely

Highest elevations of Worcester County, southwest NH, most of western Mass: 3-to-5 inches, plowable snow in these elevated areas and a risk of power outages when the wind kicks up Saturday evening

Berkshires, Greens and White Mountains: 5-to-10 inches, a nice treat for ski areas, but again, a risk of power outages Saturday night.

FLASH FREEZE

Temperatures are going to drop like a rock Saturday afternoon and evening. Any untreated surfaces that remain wet in the evening will ice up.

Expect temperatures to drop below freezing by 4 p.m. in Worcester County and between 6-9pm in eastern-most areas.

AND WHAT ABOUT THAT BOMBOGENESIS?

Thankfully, the “bombing out” of the storm will just be starting as it passes by southern New England on Saturday.

However, by the time this storm reaches the Canadian Maritimes, it will be an absolute beast. Central pressure is forecast to drop about 50 millibars in 24 hours (from Saturday morning to Sunday morning).

For an official case of bombogenesis you only need about half of that (24 mb in 24 hours). Double bombo? Not an official term, but perhaps we should coin it. Anyhow, this mega storm up in eastern Canada will be responsible for ushering in the bitter cold and biting winds late Saturday and most of Sunday. Not pleasant.

QUICK RECOVERY

Once again, any snow that you may receive this weekend will vanish early next week. Daily highs will be in the 50’s, starting Monday. Might this storm be our last real taste of winter? More on that next week.

