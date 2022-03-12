BOSTON (CBS) – Rain, snow, wind, cold, bombogenesis, just another weekend in New England.

First, let me take you back to nearly one year ago, March 11, 2021. Don’t recall? It was 74 degrees. That was the high temperature in Boston, a new record for the date. Folks were saying goodbye to winter. The next day was 65 degrees and for the rest of March there were only a couple below average temperature days. It was the unofficial start to a very mild spring (minus the abomination over Memorial Day weekend).

Fast forward back to reality. One year later we are talking about our second snow accumulation in the span of just four days and wind chills near zero to follow. Ah yes, THIS is why we love living in New England.

Here’s what we are watching this weekend:

SATURDAY CONDITIONS

It was a foggy, soggy start to your Saturday, with rain changing over to a wintry mix and eventually snow by the evening. Highest accumulations of a few inches were across parts of CT into western MA and VT where the changeover occurred sooner. Despite a final burst of snow with coatings up to an inch or two (especially higher terrain), most of the snow will come to an end by 8-9 PM.

Expect slippery spots to develop on any untreated surfaces. Now, the wind begins. Cold air rushes in behind the storm. West-northwest winds gust between 20-to-40 mph across our entire area. Temperatures plunge and wind chills drop to the single digits after dark. Where snow accumulated on trees (elevations of northern Worcester County and western Mass.) there is a threat of some power outages with these strong wind gusts.

Clouds will clear overnight, and it will be a blustery, very cold night ahead, with wind chill values ranging from -5 to 10 degrees by Sunday morning.

FLASH FREEZE

Temperatures are going to drop like a rock overnight with the mercury falling into the teens and 20s by Sunday morning. Any untreated surfaces that remain wet in the evening will ice up.

AND WHAT ABOUT THAT BOMBOGENESIS?

Thankfully, the “bombing out” of the storm just started as it passed by southern New England Saturday.

However, by the time this storm reaches the Canadian Maritimes, it will be an absolute beast. Central pressure is forecast to drop about 50 millibars in 24 hours (from Saturday morning to Sunday morning).

For an official case of bombogenesis you only need about half of that (24 mb in 24 hours). Double bombo? Not an official term, but perhaps we should coin it. Anyhow, this mega storm up in eastern Canada will be responsible for ushering in the bitter cold and biting winds late Saturday and most of Sunday. Not pleasant.

QUICK RECOVERY

Once again, any snow that you may receive this weekend will vanish early next week. Sunday will still be on the cold and breezy side with highs in the 30s, but that sunset comes a little later (6:48 PM) as we officially start Daylight Saving Time.

The sun angle helps a lot this time of year after snow events like this one. Starting Monday, daily highs will be in the 50’s and it looks to stay mild through the week. Might this storm be our last real taste of winter? More on that next week.

