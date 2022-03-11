FOXBORO (CBS) — Following a Concacaf victory over Pumas on Wednesday night in some fun New England weather, the Revolution get to play in some more of that glorious New England weather Saturday night when Real Salt Lake comes to town.

Both clubs are 1-0-1 on the season heading into Saturday’s match, which is going to be a wet and potentially snowy one at Gillette. But the snowflakes didn’t bother the Revs on Wednesday, as they erupted for a 3-0 win over Pumas.

The Revs are looking to register a result in their first three MLS contests for the second straight year. New England is 6-10-6 all-time against Salt Lake, but 4-4-3 at home. Going back to last season, the Revolution are 9-1-4 over their last 14 games on their home pitch across all competitions.

Scoring first is a big key for New England’s success, with the club 8-3-1 when tallying the first goal going back to 2021.

Who To Watch

Carles Gil: The reigning MVP is up to his usual tricks, with three assists and a goal in 2022. He had a pair of helpers Wednesday night, and was part of all three New England goals in the Concacaf victory. New England is 23-1-8 when Gil records an assist.

Sebastian Lletget: The newcomer has fit right in with his new club, scoring a pair of goals in his three games in a Revolution uniform. He scored the club’s first goal against Pumas on Wednesday night.

Adam Buksa: His boot is still golden, as Buksa had two goals against Pumas. Saturday will be his 40th career start in MLS action.

Earl Edwards Jr.: The keeper may get a night off given New England’s busy schedule — Saturday is the club’s third of five matches in a 15-day span — but he could potentially suit up for his fourth consecutive start in net. It will be hard for Bruce Arena to go with anyone else in net, after Edwards has posted back-to-back clean sheets against FC Dallas and Pumas.

Scott Caldwell: The Braintree native is coming home. Caldwell, who signed a two-year deal with Salt Lake over the offseason, developed in the Revolution Academy and made 229 appearances over his nine seasons with the Revs.

Where To Watch

Parking lots at Gillette Stadium open at 4:30 p.m. and gates open at 6:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Given the weather though, you probably want to stay at home and catch all the action on TV38, with coverage kicking off at 7:30 p.m.