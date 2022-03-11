BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday will be a special day for Kevin Garnett, who will be honored by having his number raised to the rafters at TD Garden, alongside all of the Celtics’ greats.
It also might be a day of reconciliation.
According to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, the Celtics have invited Ray Allen to attend Sunday’s ceremony.
The #Celtics are using the KG retirement ceremony as a chance to reunite the 2008 championship team. Ray Allen has been invited to the ceremony on Sunday.
— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 11, 2022
That’s rather significant, as Garnett has maintained a public feud with Allen ever since the sharpshooter left Boston to join the Miami Heat in 2012. While most of the 2008 championship Celtics team has seemingly moved on from that moment (Paul Pierce expressed a desire to “bury the hatchet” as far back as 2017), Garnett’s reaction to Ray Allen’s introduction at the All-Star Game a few weeks back indicated that KG wasn’t quite ready to hug his former teammate. Garnett did, however, manage to pose for a photo alongside Pierce and Allen, which may have been a major step in ending the beef.
Allen wasn’t present for Pierce’s jersey retirement in 2018, but he indicated that he and Pierce had a positive relationship. If Allen does attend Sunday’s ceremony for Garnett, it could finally reunite the Celtics’ Big Three after a decade of bitterness.