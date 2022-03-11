Report: Celtics Invite Ray Allen To Attend Kevin Garnett's Jersey Retirement CeremonySunday will be a special day for Kevin Garnett, who will be honored by having his number raised to the rafters at TD Garden, alongside all of the Celtics' greats. It also might be a day of reconciliation.

Report: Multiple Teams Showing Interest In N'Keal Harry As Trade TargetLast summer, N'Keal Harry requested a trade from the Patriots. It never came. Perhaps things might change this year.

Red Sox Home Opener Will Be An Afternoon Game On Friday, April 15While the Red Sox will open their 2022 season on the road, a tradition will continue as soon as they return to Fenway Park.

Where The Red Sox Stand Now That Baseball Is BackBaseball is back, and the Red Sox have a lot of work to do before the season starts in less than a month.

Pastrnak Lifts Bruins To 4-3 Win Over BlackhawksDavid Pastrnak snapped a tie with 17.2 seconds left, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Thursday night.