BOSTON (CBS) — The 2022 Major League Baseball season has been saved, with 162 games coming at us in the very near future. While the Red Sox will open their season on the road, a tradition will continue as soon as they return to Fenway Park.
While Boston’s Home Opener on April 15 is currently listed as a 7 p.m. start, Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy says the first Sox game in Boston will indeed be an afternoon game. First pitch against the Minnesota Twins will happen shortly after 2 p.m. that Friday afternoon, Kennedy announced on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Friday.
That is the start of a four-game set for the Sox and the Twins, which will end with Boston’s usual Patriots’ Day matinee. That Monday morning tilt usually ends just as a slew of Boston Marathon runners make their way through the Fenway area.
The Red Sox will open their 2022 campaign on the road, starting April 7 with a three-game set against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Three games against the Tigers in Detroit will follow, before the Red Sox make their way to Boston for a seven-game homestand against the Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.