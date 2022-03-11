QUINCY (CBS) — A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Quincy Friday morning has been identified as a “beloved” Boston Red Sox employee. Donny Bowes, 58, was a security supervisor at Fenway Park.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Donny Bowes this morning. He was beloved by countless co-workers and Red Sox fans during his 15 years with the security department,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “Donny’s endless energy and infectious positive attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience. He will be greatly missed.”
The crash took place around 4 a.m. Friday morning on Newport Avenue. Bowes was from Quincy.
The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Quincy, stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. The windshield of the car was smashed.
This is so sad! Donny was a joy to be around. Always happy, chatting it up with anyone and everyone. Just a real good human being. Loved life and his job. He will be missed! RIP Donny Bowes – #RedSox @Jared_Carrabis https://t.co/aitpF6lVQn
Marc Bertrand, co-host of Zolak & Bertrand on 98.5 The Sports Hub and friend of Bowes, paid homage to Bowes Friday morning on his show.
A section of Newport Avenue was closed for a short time before reopening.