MLB Eliminates One-Game Playoffs In New Playoff FormatThere will be no more one-game playoffs in Major League Baseball.

Revolution-Real Salt Lake Match PreviewFollowing a Concacaf victory over Pumas on Wednesday night in some fun New England weather, the Revolution get to play in some more of that glorious New England weather Saturday night when Real Salt Lake comes to town.

Will Patriots, Trey Flowers Reunite After Release From Lions?Might a Trey Flowers reunion in Foxboro be on the horizon?

Report: Celtics Invite Ray Allen To Attend Kevin Garnett's Jersey Retirement CeremonySunday will be a special day for Kevin Garnett, who will be honored by having his number raised to the rafters at TD Garden, alongside all of the Celtics' greats. It also might be a day of reconciliation.

Report: Multiple Teams Showing Interest In N'Keal Harry As Trade TargetLast summer, N'Keal Harry requested a trade from the Patriots. It never came. Perhaps things might change this year.