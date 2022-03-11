BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 677 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday and 14 additional deaths.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.67%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,548,164. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,980.
There were 48,750 total new tests reported.
There are 259 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 37 patients currently in intensive care.