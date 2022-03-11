BOSTON (CBS) – There are signs of a busy lunch hour at the 180 Café in Boston’s Chinatown. But it’s been a two-year struggle for owner Liang Chen to get his business back, especially after temporarily closing at the height of the pandemic.

“When he closed for three months, rent had to be paid, no business was coming in, completely stopped,” he said through an interpreter.

The foot traffic is returning, but not the stability just yet. Debbie Ho, Executive Director of the Chinatown Main Street Program says the businesses are still relying on persistence. “Two years later there are still struggles, there’s no doubt, back rent and hiring,” said Ho.

In a matter of weeks some businesses lost as much as 80 percent when a state of emergency was declared in Massachusetts two years ago today.

Jackie Church who runs food and culture tours in the neighborhood says there were a number of factors. “We have economic pressure, fear of racism and attacks, empty office towers and empty buildings,” Church said.

Even as the Chinatown businesses are coming back they’re now facing a new challenge of inflation which is increasing their costs to do business.

“Everything has gone up, everything we buy for supplies has doubled or tripled,” said Tengmou Kwong, owner of Hing Shing Pastry. He’s had to raise prices just as customers are returning to his bakery.

Determined to stay open during the pandemic he’s done what he can to cut costs. “Less staffing, asking the landlord to reduce the rent,” Kwong said.

It’s unclear yet the lasting impact of the pandemic on the neighborhood. “That’s yet to be seen, everybody is holding their breath a little,” said Jackie Church.

But there’s confidence the day will come when they can finally exhale.