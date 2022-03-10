BOSTON (CBS) – The snow returned to Massachusetts late Wednesday with several inches falling in many towns.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Ashburnham 5.5 inches
Royalston 5.5
Sterling 5.0
Lunenburg 4.8
Fitchburg 4.8
Methuen 4.5
Athol 4.5
Hubbardston 4.5
Holden 4.5
Dracut 4.3
Newburyport 4.3
Gardner 4.3
Pepperell 4.3
Chelmsford 4.2
Worcester 4.0
Topsfield 4.0
Princeton 4.0
Holden 4.0
Milton 4.0
Boston (Logan Airport) 1.4