TEWKSBURY (CBS) – At TJ Callahan’s Pub in Tewksbury, Thursday night may have been just another karaoke night. But in the bar’s back room: Tewksbury residents were making an international impact.

“I honestly did not expect this to be this big,” said organizer Monika Vosyliute of Tewksbury.

Vosyliute is from Lithuania and has friends in Poland. Watching the war in Ukraine on her television has been incredibly painful.

“Watching the news, talking to my family and friends, seeing how horrible this whole thing is,” she said. “I would rather do something instead of just watching the news.”

So, she posted on a community Facebook page, and within days, the Tewksbury community delivered.

The owner at TJ Callahan’s gave Vosyliute the back room for the drive. By Thursday afternoon, it was filled with toiletries, children’s clothes, diapers, and more. Volunteers spent the day organizing the donations into boxes.

The response was overwhelming, enough to warrant renting a large U-Haul truck to load the donations.

The plan now is the drive the boxes to Cardi’s Furniture in North Attleboro on Saturday, then a group there is organizing transport to Poland, where the items will then be distributed to the people who need them most in Ukraine.