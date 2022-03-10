CHATHAM (CBS) – There’s a new way to get an up close look at great white sharks off of Cape Cod, but it’s not cheap.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is offering 3-hour shark sighting tours out of Chatham this summer.
As you cruise, a spotter pilot will be looking out for sharks from above and direct the boat on where to go.
The tours will be offered from July 6 through October 16.
Join us for our on-water experiences and be introduced to the world of shark science and marine wildlife right from the boat. Learn more about our ecotours, dates available, and booking on our website. We hope to have you on the water with us this season! https://t.co/DDzwx0L1vL pic.twitter.com/YvzlR9jVGK
— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) March 9, 2022
A trip costs $2,500 total and can take up to 6 people. The money supports the group’s shark research and conservation.
