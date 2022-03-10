CBS News BostonWatch Now
CHATHAM (CBS) – There’s a new way to get an up close look at great white sharks off of Cape Cod, but it’s not cheap.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is offering 3-hour shark sighting tours out of Chatham this summer.

As you cruise, a spotter pilot will be looking out for sharks from above and direct the boat on where to go.

The tours will be offered from July 6 through October 16.

A trip costs $2,500 total and can take up to 6 people. The money supports the group’s shark research and conservation.

