BOSTON (CBS) — There will be Major League Baseball in just a few short weeks. The MLB lockout is expected to officially come to to an end Thursday night, with the league and the MLBPA finally coming to a labor agreement.

News of the two sides nearing a deal began to surface Thursday afternoon, with ESPN’s Jeff Passan reporting shortly after the league’s 3 p.m. deadline that MLB and the MLBPA had reached a tentative agreement.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

The MLBPA’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, according to the Associated Press. It ends a 99-day lockout, and the deal is expected to save the 162-game season, which was in jeopardy Wednesday after the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

But once the deal is officially ratified, which is expected to come Thursday night, baseball will indeed be back. Then the real fun will begin, as baseball tries to fit an entire offseason into a few short weeks.

Spring Training will begin in roughly one week, sometime between March 18-20, with players reporting on March 13. Opening Day is set for April 7, according to Bob Nightengale. Free agency will reportedly begin Thursday evening once the new labor deal becomes official.

The Boston Red Sox will reportedly open the season April 7 in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. The Sox will have their Home Opener a week later on April 15, according to NESN’s Tom Caron.