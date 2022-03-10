Playing Your Favorite Music Can Ease Your Anxiety, New Study SuggestsIf you suffer from anxiety, a new study finds that playing your favorite jams could ease your nerves. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall has more.

24 minutes ago

Anti-Semitic Slur Found In Natick High School BathroomNatick Police are investigating after a student at Natick High School discovered an anti-Semitic slur written on a bathroom wall.

26 minutes ago

Experts On Sleep Apnea Say Special Mouthguards Can Replace CPAP Machines22 million Americans have sleep apnea, and most are prescribed CPAP machines to use at night. But experts say some people may be able to ditch the machines and use a special mouthguard instead.

27 minutes ago

COVID Death Count In Massachusetts Decreases By 3,700 After State Updates DefinitionThe number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts will decrease by 3,700 after the state adjusted its definition of what classifies.

32 minutes ago

Massachusetts Reports 802 New COVID Cases, 22 Additional DeathsAs of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.60%.

35 minutes ago