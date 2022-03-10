BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 802 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday and 22 additional deaths.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.60%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,547,497.
There were 54,053 total new tests reported.
There are 290 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 40 patients currently in intensive care.
The state announced that the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts will decrease by 3,700 after the state adjusted its definition of what classifies as a death caused by the disease.
Starting Monday, the Department of Public Health will adjust its definition for identifying COVID deaths in an effort to align with guidance from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.
As of Thursday, the state had reported 22,966 deaths, a number that will now be decreasing.