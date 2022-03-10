WALTHAM (CBS) — The organizers of the Little Queer Library in Waltham say police have returned some of their stolen books.
The library was cleared out of its LGBTQ literature three times in recent weeks. The organizers said police talked to the person responsible and were able to recover a “bag of books.”
Police are still investigating, but those who run the library say they’re confident it won’t happen again.
The message on the library’s Facebook page says there is a silver lining to the incident – they’ve received many book donations and have raised nearly $7,000 in the past month.