BOSTON (CBS) – Now that the MLB lockout is over, Red Sox fans are even more excited for Opening Day.

“I’m so tired of the winter and I’m so ready for baseball to be back,” said Joanie Sanders of Boston.

She’s ready now more than ever because Opening Day was almost delayed while the league and its players struggled to negotiate a contract agreement.

“I was nervous. I was like really excited for Opening Day and I was like I want to go to Opening Day,” Sanders said.

Lizzie Hall told WBZ-TV she’s looking forward to the game day buzz around the ballpark. “The drinking. The tall boys! The sausage guy is my best friend,” she said.

The sausage vendor on Lansdowne Street was lonely and the bars around the neighborhood were quiet Thursday evening, but that’ll change April 7.

“Everyone’s excited, ready to go and it’s been a long winter,” said Fenway Johnnie’s owner John Caron.

Those that rely on the game day foot traffic said they can’t wait until the bars are packed again.

“We save our money all summer and when the winter comes, we live off that so we were hoping that baseball starts soon so we don’t have to dip into savings and make some real money,” said Bleacher Bar bartender Ally Buitenhuys.

And now that Boston has eased its COVID-19 mask mandates, fans are looking forward to a bit of normalcy this spring.

“I feel like it would be even better this year because there will be even less restrictions,” said Sanders.