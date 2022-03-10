BOSTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ has joined the list of companies that are suspending some operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
A spokesperson for the Canton-based company said, “Dunkin’ has suspended all current development and investment in Russia.”
There are approximately 20 Dunkin’ locations in Russia. All are owned and operated by a local, independent franchise owner, according to Dunkin’.
Other companies that have suspended operations in Russia include General Electric, ExxonMobil, Disney, Ikea, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Starbucks.