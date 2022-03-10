WBZ Evening News Update For March 10, 2022 New committee in place to study impacts of rent stabilization in Boston; MLB players, owners reach tentative deal ending months long lockout; Otter kits born for the first time at Stone Zoo; Latest weather forecast.

Baseball Is Back! What Do Red Sox Need To Do Before Season StartsWBZ-TV's Dan Roche is all smiles with the MLB lockout over and baseball on the horizon. Rochie breaks down what the Red Sox were able to get done before the lockout, and what Chaim Bloom needs to do before the season gets underway.

