FOXBORO (CBS) — Like a postal worker, Carles Gil delivers no matter the conditions. A little snow didn’t bother the reigning MLS MVP on Wednesday night, as Gil dished out a pair of assists in the Revolution’s 3-0 Concacaf victory over Pumas.

It was a snowy and chilly evening at Gillette, but that didn’t cool off Gil. He set up Sebastian Lletget for the match’s first goal in the 19th minute, giving Gil a third straight game on the scoresheet to start the 2022 campaign. Gil also connected with Adam Buksa on the striker’s second goal of the night in stoppage time to give New England the 3-0 result, an extremely important tally in Leg 1 of the quarterfinals matchup.

Gil helped set up all three New England goals against Pumas, and finished the night with eight chances created. The Revs are now 23-0-8 when Gil records an assist across all competition.

The Spaniard admitted after the win that this was the first time he’s taken part in a snowy match. He added that things picked up quite a bit for New England in the second half when the flurries stopped falling.

“I think for sure it was our best game of the season,” Gil said after the result. “We did an amazing job together in defense and in the attack. We created many, many, many chances. Maybe we could’ve won by more goals, and also they had two, three, four big chances. Earl [Edwards Jr.] did an amazing job. Very good result to go to Mexico.”

New England now owns a three-goal advantage heading into next Wednesday’s second leg against Pumas in Mexico City. That third goal by Buksa from Gil — along with Edwards Jr.’s clean sheet — gives New England a lot of extra breathing room when they head south of the border.

“It was super important. It was vital,” said Gil. “In an elimination round we know that goals are important. Getting the clean sheet was important too. We know that if we score a goal there we have many options to advance. We’re very happy. We deserved this because we created many chances.”

But before they make their way to Mexico City and attempt to advance to the Concacaf Champions League Semifinals for the first time, the Revolution will turn their attention to Saturday night’s MLS tilt against Real Salt Lake at Gillette Stadium. After a day of rain in Foxboro, there are some snow flurries in the forecast for Saturday evening. We now know that won’t be an issue for Gil and company.