BOSTON (CBS) – Several months from now, when we look back at an entire years’ worth of weather in 2022, this week could very well stick out as the most volatile of the year. We started out on Monday with a high of 64 and a low of 50. This was the most anomalous day of 2022 to date (most above or below the average), 21.1 degrees above the daily normal temperature. Then, of course, we had that ripping squall line come through Monday night. Rain fell in torrents and strong winds brought down numerous trees. About 36 hours later, snow was falling, and plows were pressed back into service. Nearly half a foot accumulated in the higher elevations of Worcester County.

Now, we are back on the upswing. Temperatures will soar into the 50’s Thursday and Friday, wiping out any evidence of snowfall from our landscape. As if that wasn’t enough for one week, we will finish with a bang this weekend. A massive storm system is currently in its formative stages in the desert southwest. Over the next few days, this storm will dump snowfall from Texas to Maine, bring severe weather to the southeastern U.S. and undergo bombogenesis as it passes through New England and into eastern Canada.

This weekend is going to be raucous. Let’s take it step by step.

THE RAIN

Some light sprinkles and rain showers arrive as early as sunrise on Saturday. The window of heaviest rain is between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this timeframe, expect periods of downpours and upwards of 1 to 1.5 inches of rain. Not enough to cause any major flooding, but I would expect some localized street flooding and very big puddles.

THE SNOW

While most of southern New England is raining, the colder air will be lurking close by. Temperatures in eastern Massachusetts Saturday morning will be near 50, but a few hundred miles to the west, temperatures will be in the 20s in New York state. This Arctic air will be pushing eastward all day long, changing the rain over to snow.

By midday on Saturday, it will be snowing in all of western Mass., western New Hampshire and Vermont. During the afternoon, it will be a race against time. I think the cold air will arrive in Worcester County by mid-afternoon, just in time for the rain to change to a heavy, wet snow. At the same time, the heaviest precipitation will be nearing an end.

The biggest question on Saturday is how quickly does the change to snow occur and how far east does the accumulating snow make it?

Worcester County is likely right on the dividing line. While several inches of snow are nearly certain in western Mass., I think it is about 50-50 whether we get a few inches of plowable snowfall in places like Worcester and Fitchburg. In eastern Mass., the chances of any accumulating snowfall Saturday afternoon/evening are low. Many folks in Middlesex and Essex counties (also in Hillsboro and Rockingham counties in N.H.) will see some wet snow at the tail end of the storm, but it will likely come too late for any real impact.

THE WIND

The wind will come in two distinct waves. On the front end of the storm, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., there will be a burst of strong southerly winds over the Cape and Islands. We could see gusts as high as 40-to-60 mph in that area.

Behind the storm, Saturday evening/night, strong northwest winds will blanket the entire region. Expecting gusts between 25-to-45 mph right through Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, the strongest gusts will die down, but overall, it will still remain rather blustery.

THE COLD

After several days in the 50s, Sunday will come as a shock to the system. Highs will range from the upper 20’s in northern Worcester County to the mid 30’s in southeastern Mass. Factor in the winds and it will feel absolutely brutal outside. Early Sunday morning wind chills will range from about -5 to 5 across our area, not what you would expect in mid-March!

Sunday afternoon conditions improve somewhat, expecting wind chills between 15 and 25 degrees.

WHAT’S NEXT (DARE I ASK)

With a pattern like this, I am almost afraid to look at the longer range…In a nutshell, next week SHOULD be much quieter than this one. After a frigid Sunday, we will rebound quickly. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be back above average, in the 50s. Next chance of any meaningful precipitation looks to be later next week, but that is a long way off.

