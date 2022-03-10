BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a Rent Stabilization Advisory Group to help make living in the city more affordable.
Wu said the new committee, which is made up of housing advocates, tenants, real estate, and academia, will study housing conditions and make recommendations for rent stabilization.
“Our renters are rent-burdened. It is unsustainable how much our residents and families are having to scrape together just to make rent, often at the expense of other basic needs,” Wu said.
The committee will work closely with other cities similar to Boston to find out what works and doesn’t work. They will meet throughout 2022 with the goal of shaping a proposal for the next state legislative session.
Massachusetts currently has the third-highest rent in the country, making it difficult for many people to afford to live here.
The members of the committee can be seen here.