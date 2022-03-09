CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter, and the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-101 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Tatum, coming off a 54-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, made 16 of 24 shots from the field and 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also made all six free throws.

Tatum was also effective on defense, limiting the red hot Terry Rozier to just 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

Jaylen Brown had 15 points, while Robert Williams chipped in with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Al Horford added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics (40-27), who were in control most of the game.

Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 17 points to lead the Hornets, who fell to 1-12 on the second night of back-to-back games.

It was the second straight night the Hornets have been victimized by a star player on their home court. They allowed Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving to score 50 points in a 132-121 loss on Tuesday night.

Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball struggled with his father LaVar Ball looking on from courtside seats, committing six turnovers in the game’s first 14 minutes before being benched for the remainder of the second quarter for Isaiah Thomas.

Ball later returned and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Tatum received a hug from LaVar Ball as he left the floor.

The Celtics pushed the lead to 87-78 entering the fourth quarter as Tatum began to get hot near the end of the third quarter.

Tatum opened the fourth quarter with a fall-away 3 from the right corner and a long 3 from right wing to quickly help Boston build an 18-point lead. A few minutes he canned another 3 from the other wing, even as his body was shifting to the left.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Pistons on Friday night.

Hornets: Visit Pelicans on Friday night.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)