REVERE (CBS) – A large turnout is expected in Revere Wednesday morning as family and friends pay their final respects at the funeral for fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci.
It’s expected to begin around 11 a.m. at Saint Anthony’s Church in Revere. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.
Bucci was killed March 4, when a tanker truck slammed into her cruiser on Interstate 93 in Stoneham as she stopped in the breakdown lane to help a driver. She was 34 years old.
About 1,200 law enforcement officers came to pay their respects at her wake Tuesday afternoon.
There is no school in Revere Wednesday and the following roads will be closed around the church on Revere Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Revere Street between American Legion Highway and North Shore Road
• Hutchinson Street between American Legion Highway and Revere Street
• Breed Street between American Legion Highway and Revere Street
• Temple Street to Revere Street
• Tuttle Street between Revere Street and Breed Street
• Stowers Street between Revere Street and Breed Street
Bucci became a trooper in May 2020. She was the 22nd Massachusetts State Trooper to die in the line of duty.