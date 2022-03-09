Car alarms. Rush-hour traffic. Dogs barking. Toilets flushing. While these sounds may not be your favorite, they are beautiful to those with hearing loss. In HearingLife’s new campaign, “Beautiful Sounds,” we share stories from real hearing aid wearers, and learn how much they have come to appreciate the sounds of their daily lives.

In our latest campaign, real hearing aid users recount the first sounds they recalled hearing when they got their new hearing aids. While sounds like kittens purring and children laughing are heartwarming, there is something to be said for the everyday sounds of living that are missed because of hearing loss.

When you experience hearing loss, and then receive treatment, you come to appreciate all sounds, even the sound of your neighbor’s dog barking or your smoke detector beeping. The first sound you hear when you begin wearing hearing aids may stay with you for a lifetime, as it did with the hearing aid users in HearingLife’s new campaign.

Getting used to your new hearing aids

When you get your first set of hearing aids, the first sound you hear clearly will amaze you. While this may be your hearing care professional or loved ones speaking, you will begin to notice all the wonderful sounds around you. From the incredible to the mundane, these sounds, like typing on a computer keypad, the air rushing through the ventilation systems, or your partner’s chuckle, help you gain a new sense of appreciation for all the sounds the world has to offer.

It is important to note that when you first begin wearing hearing aids, you may feel frustrated by the new noises. After a few years of not hearing to your full potential, background noises may be a bit overwhelming. While being able to hear clearly for the first time in a while is something to celebrate, give yourself a chance to get used to everything.

Start off by using them at home. When you are out, you have little to no control over environmental noises. At home, your brain can slowly get used to more and more of them. We recommend giving yourself some extra practice, like listening to audiobooks or talk radio.

Attend follow-up visits. Be sure to attend all follow-up visits with your hearing care professional. Your care provider will fine-tune your hearing aids by adjusting fit and volume. You can also receive helpful advice for challenging hearing situations.

Hearing loss signs

Hearing loss may develop slowly over time, and at first can be hard to notice. Be aware of the different warning signs associated with hearing loss, and you can get help as soon as you need it and improve your quality of life. In general, the earlier you address your hearing issues, the more effective your treatment will be. We recommend seeking help as soon as you notice some of these early indications.

Individuals with hearing loss often have some of the following signs:

Difficulty following conversations. Individuals with hearing loss often have difficulty following conversations, especially with group conversations or when background noise is present. Difficulty with phone conversations. Phone conversations may seem unclear and muffled, both in quiet and noisy situations. People seem to mumble when they speak. When speaking with others, you often have to ask them to speak up or repeat themselves, as even in their normal tone they seem to be mumbling. Difficulty locating sounds. Individuals with hearing loss often have difficulty locating where a noise or sound is coming from. Ringing or buzzing in the ears. Tinnitus, or ringing or buzzing in the ears, may cause discomfort or difficulty. The TV and radio are turned up too loud. Often, friends and family will say that an individual with hearing loss keeps the volume level of their electronics set too loud.

Stay in the conversation

Individuals with hearing loss often wait an average of seven years before they seek treatment.1 When left untreated, the brain can gradually lose its ability to process information due to lack of auditory stimulation. The longer an individual with hearing loss waits for treatment, the harder it may be for their brain to make sense of sounds and get used to wearing hearing aids.

Untreated hearing loss in older adults can affect more than just your ability to hear. You may experience difficulties with mental sharpness; mild untreated hearing loss increases your risk of cognitive impairment by 29%, while severe hearing loss increases it by 57%.2 Untreated hearing loss may also increase your likelihood of developing dementia, as mild hearing loss doubles the risk, moderate hearing loss triples the risk, and severe hearing loss increases the risk by five times that of those who do not have hearing impairment.3,4

Untreated hearing loss can also lead to a loss in earning potential5, increased chance of depression and anxiety6, and even exhaustion.7 Individuals with hearing loss may feel embarrassment over their condition and may self-isolate and stop socializing with others rather than getting help. Don’t let that be you. Take the steps today to get your hearing checked.

Get your hearing checked today!

The good news is most hearing loss is treatable. A complimentary hearing assessment* is quick and painless, and results are provided the same day. HearingLife is the first step in your journey to hearing better and is the destination of choice to help you hear better and live better. Create a magical moment for yourself and discover your beautiful sound by visiting a HearingLife office near you.

At HearingLife, we don’t focus on what you’ve lost, but what you can gain. HearingLife’s trained professionals are highly rated and recognized for their caring and modern approach to your hearing care. They will provide you with the best options that fit your needs and your lifestyle. Get started by scheduling an appointment with your local HearingLife center. With our unparalleled care, we offer helpful complimentary demonstrations of the latest hearing technology. You too can find your beautiful sound at HearingLife!