BOSTON (CBS) — It won’t be on the football field, but Rob Gronkowski will be on TV again this April.
Nickelodeon announced Wednesday that Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and one most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will co-host the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards with actress Miranda Cosgrove.
The awards show will air on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.
The 32-year-old tight end is set to hit unrestricted free agency in mid-March after playing two seasons with Tom Brady in Tampa.
Cosgrove previously starred on Nickelodeon shows such as “iCarly” and “Drake & Josh.”