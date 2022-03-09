BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts man saw the images of the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and decided to do something about it.

Paul Kozub owns V1 Vodka, based in Hadley, Massachusetts. The company makes most of its product in Poland.

“Literally it is life changing to see what I saw there,” said Kozub, as he spoke with WBZ’s Brandon Truitt, from Poland.

“As soon as the buses crossed the border they would speed,” said Kozub. “Like they were trying to get away as fast as possible.”

Kozub took $10,000 to hand out to refugees directly. It’s the highest amount US Customs and Border Patrol lets you carry out of the country. The money was handed out within days as people crossed into Poland.

Kozub said he saw people entering Poland with little to nothing.

“To me they are in a state of shock and again I saw people in wheelchairs that were being pushed,” said Kozub. “We were mentioning where was there luggage, where were all the things they were coming with. There was nothing except the shirts on their back.”

Kozub said many of the refugees are sharing stories about what Russia’s military is doing.

“They are definitely targeting citizens. I heard firsthand accounts of refugees’ cars being bombed as they left, being shot at. There are some really horrible things going on,” said Kozub.

The businessman is setting up channels of communication to continue providing financial assistance after he returns home.

In all, he had given out nearly $15,000, including donations he received while in Poland.