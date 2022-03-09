FOXBORO (CBS) — The offseason is beginning to take shape for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company will have a lot of work to do if they want to improve on last season’s success.

The Patriots ended their one-year sojourn outside of the playoff picture in 2021, going 10-7 during the regular season thanks to a stout defense and some impressive play from rookie quarterback Mac Jones. But they were absolutely throttled by the high-powered Buffalo Bills in their only postseason game, which showed that they have a lot of catching up to do on both sides of the ball.

And as good as that defense was in 2021, there will be some big changes coming in 2022. That is where the Patriots have the most work to do this offseason if they want to keep moving forward. Without much cap space to work with, they’ll have to do the majority of their adding through the NFL Draft. New England owns six picks in the draft his year, including the No. 21 overall selection.

NFL free agency kicks off next week, but don’t expect another spending spree. New England will have to get creative as they look to plug some pretty big holes up and down the roster.

Here’s an updated look at the team’s biggest needs as we start to hit some important dates this offseason.

1. Linebacker

The middle of the New England defense is going to look a whole lot different in 2022. Monday’s release of Kyle Van Noy is likely just the first departure from the group, with Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins all set to hit free agency next week. Bentley has the potentially to be the big-hitter in the middle, but he may get a big payday elsewhere that the Patriots won’t be able to match. Hightower is a living legend in New England, but he’s very clearly on the back nine of his career. He could be back on a team-friendly deal, if he’s willing to take one. Collins will likely be moving on again, though we’ll await his inevitable return on a bargain deal in a year or two.

The Patriots want to get younger and faster at linebacker, and the best way to do that is through the draft. They’ve added Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings to the mix via the draft in recent years, and both will have to take some massive steps in 2022. New England will likely be drafting another linebacker/edge rusher or two this draft season as well.

In his latest mock, ESPN’s Todd McShay has New England taking Nakobe Dean out of Georgia at No. 21, whom he called an “instant-impact player” and “perfect for the Patriots.” Dean was insanely productive during his three years in Georgia, with 72 total tackles and six sacks, and helped lead the Bulldogs to a title in 2021.

If the Patriots go with a linebacker at No. 21, Dean would be a solid addition who could be an impact player for years.

2. A Top Corner

With J.C. Jackson likely heading elsewhere on a fat new contract, the Patriots will have a big hole to fill in the secondary. There’s no clear-cut replacement for Jackson as the team’s No. 1 corner, unless you feel good with Jalen Mills taking over that role. Our guess is no one raised their hand on that front.

Mills is joined by Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade on the depth chart, with Jonathan Jones assuming his slot-corner duties as long as he comes back healthy from a season-ending shoulder injury.

Taking a corner with their first pick is a strong possibility for the Patriots, with Florida’s Kaiir Elam, Clemson’s Andrew Booth, and Washington’s Trent McDuffy all connected (read: mocked) to the team at No. 21. But counting on a rookie to come in and fill some pretty big shoes at an extremely important position may not be the best course of action. Those guys usually need some time to develop, whether it’s a few months or a season or two.

So the Patriots will probably be adding a veteran corner as well, and they’ll probably have to hunt the bargain bin to accomplish that. Kyle Fuller, 30, is a two-time Pro Bowler corner and tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions in 2018 with the Bears, but he’s coming off a disappointing season with the Broncos. He would be an affordable option as a stop-gap should the Patriots draft a kid that needs a little time to acclimate to the NFL.

3. No. 1 Receiver

To the shock of no one, Nelson Agholor is not the No. 1 receiver that the Patriots need. They really only have a collection of twos and threes, and solid ones at that in Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers. Both of them, and of course, Mac Jones, would greatly benefit from having a true No. 1 in the receiving corps.

Unfortunately those guys cost money, and a lot of money at that. After spending big on Agholor and Bourne, the Patriots are going to have to go either the trade route, or address this need through the draft.

The Cowboys are reportedly set to move on from Amari Cooper, by way of a trade or an outright release, and the Patriots should should be in the mix for the veteran pass catcher. Tyler Lockett will likely be available via trade this summer, but he’s going to be pricey; both in the assets that the Pats will have to send to Seattle and on the four-year deal that he’s current on. He’d be a great No. 1 in the offense, but it may not work out financially. Arizona’s Andy Isabella, who has been an afterthought in the Cardinals offense and was recently granted permission to seek a trade, could be a more attainable option.

If a top-flight receiver for Mac is Belichick’s main priority this offseason, there should be a few available at No. 21. As expected, the Patriots went heavy on scouting receivers at the combine, and will have a handful of good ones to choose from at the end of the first round.

Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson will likely be gone by No. 21, but his teammate Chris Olave (65 receptions, 936 yards, 13 touchdowns as a senior) should be there for the taking. He had an impressive four-year career with the Buckeyes and would fit nicely into the New England offense. (Check out his 2021 highlights here, complete with lots of Gus Johnson losing his mind.)

After making just 15 receptions in two years at Ohio State, Jameson Williams (79 receptions, 1,572 yards, 15 touchdowns) was excellent in his lone season at Alabama. (He has quite the highlight reel from 2021.) Treylon Burks had three strong seasons at Arkansas, and capped off his collegiate career with a 66-reception, 11-touchdown campaign in 2021. (Burks highlights can be seen here.) Either would be a good option at No. 21.

Unfortunately, Bill Belichick doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to drafting receivers. N’Keal Harry is the only first-round receiver that he’s added, and he has been a giant bust for three straight seasons. So maybe the Pats should aim a little lower and go with a later-round receiver. Texas Tech’s Erik Ezukanma can do some serious damage with the ball in his hands, and could be a solid Day 2 target for New England in the draft.