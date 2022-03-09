David Ortiz Comes Out Against MLB's Proposal For International DraftDavid Ortiz sent a voice message to a group chat that "has been widely shared in Dominican baseball circles" in which he "strongly" spoke out against the international draft.

An Updated Look At The Three Biggest Areas Need For Patriots This OffseasonThe offseason is beginning to take shape for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company will have a lot of work to do if they want to improve on last season's success.

If Tyler Lockett Is Available, Patriots Need To PounceThe Seahawks are in teardown mode. If Tyler Lockett is available via trade, the Patriots need to get on the phone.

Report: J.C. Jackson Not Ruling Out Return To Patriots, But Cost Will Likely Be Too HighThe door is not yet officially closed on Jackson signing a new deal with the Patriots.

Bryant Wins First NEC Title, But Fight In Stands Delays Win Over WagnerThe Bryant Bulldogs punched their ticket to March Madness on Tuesday night. But first, there was a whole lot of madness in the stands that delayed Bryant's victory.