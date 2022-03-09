MILTON (CBS) – One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a crash on Blue Hill Avenue in Milton.
A black pickup truck and a white sedan collided about a mile away from the Curry College campus Tuesday night around 6 p.m.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged and it was evident that rescue tools were used to free people inside.
The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said 56-year-old Michael McGrath of Milton, who was driving the truck, died from his injuries.
A juvenile passenger in the truck whose name was not released is hospitalized after undergoing “major surgery.”
The District Attorney said 40-year-old Manuel Afonseca of Boston is at Boston Medical Center in critical condition.
No further information is currently available.