BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 775 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. But, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.61%, which is as low as it’s been since July of 2021.
There were also 28 additional deaths reported on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,546,685. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,944.
There were 70,478 total new tests reported.
There are 280 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 46 patients currently in intensive care.