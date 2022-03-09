MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Students and staff at a high school in Manchester, N.H., had to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a nearby shooting.
Manchester Police say they received a call at around 1:15 p.m. about gunshots near Central High School. Officers later found a man who had been shot on Amherst Street, which is near the school.
He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After being notified, the school went into a shelter-in-place mode, but police say the area around the school is now safe. Students ended up being let out at their normal time.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police.