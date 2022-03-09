BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s COVID public health emergency is set to end on April 1, more than two years after it was instated. The city’s Board of Health unanimously voted Wednesday to lift the emergency.
Many of the orders that fell under the emergency, like the city's mask mandate and proof-of-vaccination requirement, have been rescinded as case numbers and hospitalizations have plummeted since the Omicron surge at the start of the year.
"In light of this overall status, I would like to recommend ending the state of public health emergency in Boston at this time," Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said at Wednesday's meeting.
In February, two Boston City Councilors ordered a hearing to find out why the emergency continued amid falling case numbers.
The Boston Public Health Commission first declared the emergency on March 15, 2020 and extended it indefinitely on April 24, 2020.