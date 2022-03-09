AGAWAM (CBS) — A teenager was killed in a house fire in Agawam Wednesday morning. An adult who was in the house was also hurt.
State Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey said Wednesday afternoon that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.READ MORE: Thousands Honor Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci At Funeral In Revere
Agawam firefighters were called about the house fire on Squire Lane at a little past 9 a.m.READ MORE: Boston To End COVID Public Health Emergency On April 1
When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames. The fire was extinguished with help from the Springfield, West Springfield, and Westfield fire departments.
“On behalf of the Agawam Fire Department, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the victim’s loved ones after this morning’s tragedy,” said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois. “This was a terrible loss for the family and the community.”MORE NEWS: Should Medically Assisted Death Be Legalized In Massachusetts? High Court Hears Doctor's Case
The name of the teenager has not been made public yet.