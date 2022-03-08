BOSTON (CBS) – From 60s to snow. This seems like it should be a fairly rare weather phenomenon does it not? I can recall a few memorable instances over the years, including the April Fools’ storm in 1997. So, if once in a season is memorable, twice has got to be rare. What would you say to 4 four times in a month?

That is precisely where we are headed this week. The ups and downs of early spring can be quite dramatic here in New England but this year seems to be on another level. This week is a perfect example.

Just this week:

WARM: Highs of 65 and 63 Sunday and Monday.

SEVERE: A powerful front came through with a line of storms and strong winds Monday night.

SNOW: Snow in the forecast for much of the area, centered around Wednesday evening, a widespread light accumulation.

WARM (AGAIN): Back into the 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, so any snow accumulation quickly is vaporized.

STORMY (AGAIN): A powerful storm pushes west of our area Saturday, bringing the threat of more wind and downpours.

SNOW (AGAIN): There is a chance that on the back side of the Saturday event, some snow could fall, but it’s unlikely to be very impactful

COLD: A very late season Arctic blast arrives Sunday. Temperatures may be stuck in the 20s in some areas northwest of Boston

You’re going to need a scorecard to keep track of the weather this week!

Monday’s first storm has passed. Here’s what’s next:

Storm #2

Late Wednesday: The center of this storm rides well to the south of New England on Wednesday on a much colder storm track. This one wasn’t really on the radar a few days ago, but models have now started bringing the precipitation shield (snow) farther north and into New England.

Look for snow to break out by mid-to-late afternoon (south to north). Intensity looks generally light and temperatures will start out fairly mild (in the 30s), so, anything that falls during the daylight hours shouldn’t stick. By evening, with the loss of daylight and temperatures dropping a few degrees, we will likely see a coating to an inch or two in most of southern New England. The snowfall tapers by midnight and literally will begin melting almost immediately, likely all gone within about 24 hours.

Storm #3

Saturday: Late in the week the Jetstream takes a big dive in the center of the country and a major storm system develops across the deep South. This will quickly become a very powerful East Coast storm bringing everything from wind, rain, severe weather and snow to a large portion of central and eastern United States.

New England will be on the warm side of this storm, meaning some gusty downpours on Saturday. Still a bit early to discuss rain and wind specifics for our area but it looks like a pretty vigorous system and one that will make headlines from Texas to Maine later this week. Behind this storm, another blast of very cold air which could arrive quick enough to change the rain to a wet snow later Saturday before tapering off. Sunday looks very cold for mid March.

