WELLFLEET (CBS) — Last year, nearly 300 million people visited U.S. national parks, and some of the most popular destinations were in New England.
The Cape Cod National Seashore was the 17th-most visited park in the country for 2021, according to the Parks Service. The coastal park welcomed nearly 4.2 million visitors.
Acadia National Park in Maine ranked 16th, attracting about 4.7 million people.
The top-visited place in the parks system was the Blue Ridge Parkway through Virginia and North Carolina.