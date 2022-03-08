BOSTON (CBS) — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was hit with a massive punishment on Monday, as the NFL suspended him for at least the full 2022 season for gambling on games.
Obviously, the league has to maintain public faith in the genuine competition on the field. Hence, the serious suspension. But one Pro Bowler from the Patriots doesn’t like that level of punishment.
Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon reacted to the news rather succinctly, sharing his disagreement with the way the NFL handled the matter.
“This is trash,” Judon tweeted. “Free Calvin.”
This is trash. free Calvin https://t.co/jF3wLwGa2y
— Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 8, 2022
Judon didn’t add any more commentary, letting the five-word tweet stand as his message.
Ridley was rumored to be a possible addition to the Patriots this offseason, as he was likely to secure a trade out of Atlanta after missing most of last year due to a mental health issue. That obviously won’t be happening now, but he’s still getting some support from one of the Patriots’ biggest names.