WEATHER ALERT:Up To 3" Of Snow Possible Wednesday For Much Of Massachusetts
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 607 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 61 additional deaths reported from Saturday through Monday.

As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.62%.

READ MORE: New Hampshire To Close All State-Run COVID-19 Test Sites

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,545,910. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,916.

READ MORE: Widespread Snow Coming Wednesday With 3 Inches Possible For Much Of Massachusetts

There were 33,717 total new tests reported.

MORE NEWS: Americans Can Now Order 4 More Free At-Home COVID Tests

There are 291 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 46 patients currently in intensive care.

CBSBoston.com Staff