BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 607 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 61 additional deaths reported from Saturday through Monday.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.62%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,545,910. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,916.
There were 33,717 total new tests reported.
There are 291 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 46 patients currently in intensive care.