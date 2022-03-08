LOWELL (CBS) – The 4-year-old girl killed in a house fire in Lowell last week has been identified as Pietra Emanuelle Silva Araujo. According to her obituary, she was at a daycare inside the building on Maude Street when she died.
Pietra had just moved to the area last summer from Brazil. Her funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at McDonough Funeral Home in Lowell.
Two adults and three children were rescued from the fire last Thursday. The State Fire Marshal said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.