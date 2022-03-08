FOXBORO (CBS) — James Whites’ 2021 season ended with the running back being carted off the field in Week 3 after he suffered a devastating hip injury. The New England Super Bowl hero doesn’t want that to be his final memory in the NFL.

White, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this month, reportedly plans to play in 2022, according to The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. White is “doing great” as he recovers from hip surgery, and the 30-year-old wants to keep his football career going.

Whether it continues with the Patriots or a different team is the biggest question with the running back. White has been an important contributor to the Patriots offense since 2015 as a pass-catching back, and Mac Jones would probably love to have him back in the New England offense. White had 12 receptions for 94 yards and a rushing touchdown last year before his season came to an end.

White is best know, of course, for scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime in New England’s comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. White had three touchdowns and a two-point conversion for the Patriots that game, setting a Super Bowl record with 20 points.

White was a free agent ahead of last season as well, and ultimately returned to the Patriots on a one-year, $2.5 million contract. New England doesn’t have much cap space to work with this offseason, but freed up some room Monday by releasing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy.