BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics fans fell in love with Isaiah Thomas during his brief but impactful time with the team. The diminutive guard gave the franchise a huge jolt of energy when it needed it most, making Boston basketball exciting and fun to watch once again.

When Thomas was traded away in the summer of 2017 as part of the Kyrie Irving deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was met with mixed emotions. Boston fans were obviously excited to be bringing in an absurdly talent player in Irving (remember that?), but it was a huge gut-punch that it came at the cost of Thomas, who had just put his career and livelihood on the line for the Celtics when he played through a hip injury during the postseason. He played through broken teeth and the death of his younger sister that postseason, both of which showed just how committed he was to the franchise.

Thomas has never been the same after giving it all for Boston that postseason, and he’s had seven different NBA homes since — including two stints with the Los Angeles Lakers. IT bled green for just two-and-a-half seasons, but he’ll always be loved for giving new life to a middling team, the most exciting player during the franchise’s recent bridge years. He helped the Celtics overachieve thanks to his timely scoring and forever underdog mentality, and will always hold a special place in the hearts of Celtics fans.

Whenever Thomas was looking for a new home, there were always some rumblings about a potential reunion in Boston. But that never happened, and now Thomas is getting set to face his former team on Wednesday night, this time as a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

Given his relationship with Brad Stevens, now the man in charge of basketball ops. in Boston, Thomas is a pretty hurt that he never got that opportunity. He didn’t even care if he got playing time or rode the bench; Thomas was willing to try to make an impact on the team in any way possible.

“I tried to have conversations about that. I don’t know, it’s hard to speak on because I’ve opened my arms to try and come back in so many ways. It’s not even about playing and trying to pick up where I left off. I’m past that moment,” Thomas explained Wednesday. “But I know there have been times where I can help in that locker room.

“I’m not in there every day so I can’t speak on what is going on; this is from the outside looking in. But I’ve felt there’s been times where Brad could make a call and give me an opportunity and it hasn’t happened,” he continued. “So that is very frustrating because of the relationship we have, the friendship we’ve been able to have over the years. I feel like there have been opportunity to make that happen and it hasn’t. That is disappointing because I love Boston. I love everything about the city of Boston and the people who showed me the most love are obviously from Boston.”

Thomas will never return to his “King in the Fourth” days, but he is at peace with that. The 33-year-old still would have loved a chance to inject energy into the Celtics in other ways.

“It’s not even about playing. I could just help; I tell everyone I can help without putting the ball in the basket,” he said. “A lot of people understand and know that. Things happen and I’m not faulting anyone for not being able to come back. I just thought with how close [Stevens and I] are and how close I am to a person like that, there would be an opportunity. But there isn’t and you just move on. You wish them well, and I still have a lot of love for everybody who impacted my life in Boston.”

Charlotte is the third team that Thomas has played for this season. He made his debut last Wednesday, scoring 10 points off 4-for-11 shooting over 14 minutes in a win over the Cavaliers.