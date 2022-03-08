BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, a new study found Boston is hard to top.
WalletHub ranked the best cities for St. Patrick’s Day 2022, and Boston came in at No. 2. Philadelphia took the top spot.
When it comes to most St. Patrick’s Day parties and festivals per Capita, Boston was No. 1 on the list.
The ranking weighs factors such as St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety and weather.
After two years of cancellations due to the COVID pandemic, Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 20.
Worcester, which had the fourth-highest percentage of Irish population on the list, came in at No. 12 on WalletHub’s rankings.