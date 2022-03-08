Isaiah Thomas Disappointed He Never Got Another Opportunity With CelticsIsaiah Thomas would have loved to have gotten another shot with the Celtics, and is a little peeved that Brad Stevens never brought him back.

What To Know About Revolution's Concacaf Match Against Pumas On Wednesday NightThe Revolution return to continental competition for the first time in 12 years on Wednesday night, with Pumas UNAM coming to Gillette Stadium for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.

Report: Aaron Rodgers Gets Record-Setting Contract To Return To PackersA report about a potential contract offer from the Green Bay Packers to Aaron Rodgers promised a "market-altering" deal surfaced this week. That report was proven true on Tuesday.

Rapoport: Tom Brady Staying In Shape, Eating Well, Hydrating 'In Case' He Wants To Unretire And Play In 2022Tom Brady's been living the way that he did during his playing days.

Patriots May Have A Completely Revamped Linebacking Corps In 2022The release of Kyle Van Noy is likely just the start of an offseason of change for the Patriots defense.