BOSTON (CBS) — A report about a potential contract offer from the Green Bay Packers to Aaron Rodgers promised a “market-altering” deal surfaced this week. That report was proven true on Tuesday.
The Packers and Rodgers ended their long, odd saga of uncertainty by agreeing on a four-year deal worth $200 million. Of that money, $153 million of it is guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022
The 38-year-old Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, throwing 85 touchdowns and just nine interceptions over his past 32 regular-season games.
Rodgers skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp last year amid disagreements with head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brain Gutekunst. He returned just in time for training camp, with the general belief being that it would be his final season in Green Bay. Whether that meant retirement or a move to a new team was unclear, but the stage was set for 2021 to be Rodgers’ grand finale in Green Bay.
Yet sometime after his season ended — this time via divisional round home loss to the 49ers — Rodgers’ public tenor changed toward the organization that drafted him in 2005, leading to this new agreement.
In doing so, Rodgers and the Packers set a new NFL standard for quarterback compensation, and one of the best passers of all time won’t be finding a new NFL destination for the upcoming season.