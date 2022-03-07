ROXBURY (CBS) – Boston Police are investigating a report that a child fell out of a window in Roxbury late Monday morning.
Officers were called to Humboldt Ave. around 11:15 a.m.
Police said a 3-year-old reportedly fell from an upper story window.
A woman told WBZ-TV she was walking her dog and saw the child bleeding on the ground between two apartment buildings. The woman said her screams notified the child’s parents what had happened.
The child was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not known.
No further information is currently available.