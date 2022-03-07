CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — For the last five years, Karyna Oliinyk has been helping customers at Viale in various roles.

“I started to work in this restaurant as a hostess and then I became a back server and now I’m a server,” said Oliinyk.

Now it’s Karyna’s turn to ask for help raising money for her home country of Ukraine, as she spends her days constantly worrying about friends and family still there.

“They keep hearing alarms every day. They wake up with alarm, they go to bed with alarm, and they’re afraid to fall asleep because it’s really scary,” said Oliinyk.

The Cambridge restaurant is supporting Karyna’s efforts with a new “Free Ukraine” cocktail on the menu.

“Every cocktail sold the guest’s money will donate two dollars and Viale will match every cocktail sold,” said Shauna Reyburn, Viale co-owner.

“I think every small step will mean a lot,” said Oliinyk.

Other businesses in the state are doing what they can to help Ukraine as well, including Kings Dining & Entertainment, which offered a special fundraiser on Monday at their five Massachusetts locations.

“We’re doing a package where it’s $50 per person. And that includes bowling, shoe rentals, pizza, and fountain drinks and we’re donating all of the proceeds to World Central Kitchen in support of their efforts in Ukraine,” said Kings Dining & Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Leo Fonseca.

Over in Arlington, Breadboard Bakery is donating all the proceeds from a couple of items, including peace sign cookies in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. So far the bakery has raised over $1,600.

“Overwhelming. We sold out of cookies actually in our first day, and then my baker had to make more immediately,” said Breadboard Bakery Owner Daisy Chow, adding, “we’re a little part. We’re far away from Ukraine. But any help that we can do we’re trying.”

For more on the bakery, visit: http://breadandstuff.com