BOSTON (CBS) – Rain, wind, thunder, snow. A VERY busy week of weather is ahead for this first full week of March in New England.

So what should you expect? Let’s take these storms one by one.

STORM 1

Monday: Another mild day Monday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 south of the Mass Pike, a bit cooler to the north. A few showers are possible late in the afternoon and into the evening but the main line of downpours arrives between 8 p.m. and midnight from west to east.

Within these downpours there could be a few rumbles of thunder, some briefly heavy downpours and some wind gusts to 50 MPH.

Expect the heaviest rain in Worcester County between 6-9 p.m., in eastern Massachusetts between 7-10 p.m. and lastly, over Cape Cod from 10 p.m.-midnight.

STORM 2

Late Wednesday: The center of this storm rides well to the south of New England on Wednesday. The northern edge of the precipitation shield will just barely graze southern New England.

It appears as though temperatures may be just cold enough for any precipitation that does make it this far north to fall mainly as snow.

Right now odds are about 50-50 whether we see some light snow, mainly south of the Mass Pike, or nothing at all.

Timeframe to watch would be between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday. Unlikely that there would be any major impact but something to watch in the next few days.

STORM 3

Saturday: Late in the week the Jetstream takes a big dive in the center of the country and a major storm system develops across the deep south. This will quickly become a very powerful east coast storm bringing everything from wind, rain, severe weather and snow to a large portion of central and eastern United States.

New England will be on the warm side of this storm, meaning some gusty downpours on Saturday. Still a bit early to discuss rain/wind specifics for our area but looks like a pretty vigorous system and one that will make headlines from Texas to Maine later this week.

Behind this storm is another blast of very cold air Sunday and Monday, perhaps our last real Arctic airmass for a while.

