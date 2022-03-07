BOSTON (CBS) – A 26-year-old man was hospitalized following what Transit Police said was a violent and unprovoked attack on a Red Line train.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at the JFK/UMass Station. Officers found a man “bleeding profusely” from his face and head.
A suspect, who was identified as 40-year-old David Washington-Halfkenny of Dorchester, was allegedly standing over the victim and shouting.
Transit Police said that while the victim was riding an outbound Red Line train, he was “seated and keeping to himself.”
That’s when Washington-Halfkenny allegedly began aggressively pacing on the train.
Police said “suddenly without provocation,” Washington-Halfkenny hit the victim several times in the head with a blunt object while the train was stopped at JFK Station.
Washington-Halfkenney was charged following the attack.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not provide an update on his condition.