REVERE (CBS) – Funeral arrangements are now set for Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed last week while pulling over to help a driver on I-93 in Stoneham.
Her wake will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere.
The funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the church.
Trooper Bucci was 34 years old. She graduated from Andover High School in 2006 and became a trooper in May 2020. Bucci is survived by her parents, two sisters, a step-brother, and a step-sister.
In her obituary, her family wrote, “Tamar knew how to find joy in difficult times and never hesitated to put herself behind the needs of others.”