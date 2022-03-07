WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,694 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. There were also 22 additional deaths reported from Friday.

As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.55%.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,545,303. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,855.

There were 119,853 total new tests reported.

There are 319 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 56 patients currently in intensive care.

