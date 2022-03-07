Easy Decision: Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The WeekJayson Tatum has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. It was probably one of the easiest decisions the NBA has had to make in some time.

NFL Suspends Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended For At Least 2022 Season For Betting On GamesThe Patriots were reportedly interested in trading for Calvin Ridley, but the Falcons receiver has been suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on NFL games.

Report: Patriots Releasing Kyle Van NoyKyle Van Noy's second stint with the Patriots is over.

'Prominent' NFL Agent Says Patriots Are Still Operating In Free Agency 'As If They're The Tom Brady Patriots'But according to one NFL agent, the team isn't operating as if anything has changed.

A Look Back At Jayson Tatum's Most Epic PerformancesJayson Tatum is good. Really, really good.