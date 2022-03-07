BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts hit a new record-high for gas prices on Monday of $4.16 per gallon on average. But how does that compare to what drivers in the rest of the country are facing?

According to AAA’s rankings, Massachusetts is 14th on the list of states with the highest gas prices. The national average now stands at $4.06 a gallon.

The price here is still over a dollar less than in California, which leads the nation as the most expensive market with an average price of $5.34 per gallon. Hawaii ($4.69), Nevada ($4.59), Oregon ($4.51) and Washington ($4.44) round out the top five most expensive states.

Closer to home, Connecticut has the most expensive gas in New England at $4.28 per gallon. Rhode Island is a penny more than Massachusetts at $4.17. Maine ($4.09), New Hampshire ($4.07) and Vermont ($4.04) are a few cents less than the Bay State. Neighboring New York is among the most expensive states at $4.26 per gallon.

AAA reports that the cheapest state for gas currently is Missouri, averaging $3.62 per gallon. Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas are also under $3.70.

Massachusetts has seen one of the biggest weekly increases in the country, jumping 54 cents. Rhode Island saw the biggest weekly rise with 58 cents. Prices have been rising rapidly since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.

AAA have several steps to help you save money at the pump – buy regular gas, slow down to be more fuel efficient, properly inflate your tires and drive less if possible. AA also has an app to help you find the best prices in your area

