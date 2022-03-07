MARSTONS MILLS (CBS) – Investigators said a fire in the Marstons Mills village of Barnstable that killed a woman on Sunday is not considered suspicious.
Flames broke out on Lakeside Drive around 8 p.m.
Firefighters were unable to reach a 60-year-old woman, who was found dead in the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“I want to extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones as they confront this tragedy,” said Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael Winn. “As we investigate the exact cause of last night’s fire, I also want to remind everyone in the community that working smoke alarms and home escape plans are some of the most valuable tools in surviving a fire.”