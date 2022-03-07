BOSTON (CBS) — Lady Gaga is finally coming back to Fenway Park.
Her worldwide Chromatica Ball tour was postponed in 2020 and then again in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the GRAMMY winner’s return to the Boston ballpark is confirmed for August 19.
Tickets are on sale now at redsox.com. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for this summer’s show.
We’ve got a million reasons to see @ladygaga at Fenway!
New date announced & tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/WhnClMXKmE pic.twitter.com/kra1HiBzo1
— Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) March 7, 2022
Gaga was the first woman to headline a Fenway concert back in 2017.