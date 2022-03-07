CBS News BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Lady Gaga is finally coming back to Fenway Park.

Her worldwide Chromatica Ball tour was postponed in 2020 and then again in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the GRAMMY winner’s return to the Boston ballpark is confirmed for August 19.

Tickets are on sale now at redsox.com. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for this summer’s show.

Gaga was the first woman to headline a Fenway concert back in 2017.

 

