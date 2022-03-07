BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving will never get a warm reception in Boston. He doesn’t expect one either, and even had to crack a smile Sunday afternoon when Celtics fans began a not-so-flattering chant late in Boston’s big win over Brooklyn.

Irvin was booed heavily whenever he touched the ball throughout Sunday’s 126-120 Celtics win, which is the normal treatment that he’s received from Boston fans since leaving for Brooklyn two years ago. They even went a little bit further late in the contest with the game in hand for the Celtics, erupting into a “Kyrie Sucks!” chant while Jaylen Brown was at the line for some free throws.

Irving couldn’t help but crack a smile when he was serenaded by the Boston chorus, as a number of Celtics players begged fans to keep it down. (Brown was at the line, after all.) After the game, Irving said that he expects this kind of greeting from Boston fans, whom he compared to a jilted lover.

“I know it’s going to be like that the rest of my career coming in here,” Irving said after his 19-point performance. “It’s like the scorned girlfriend who wants an explanation on why I left, but still hoping for a text back. I’m just like it was fun while it lasted.”

Huh?

Someone should let Irving know that NO Boston fan wants a text back, with no explanation needed. And while he’s a player that Celtics fans love to hate after his unceremonious departure, he’s one that Celtics fans are happy moved on.

The happy marriage between Irving and the Celtics lasted just over a year, and began to crack shortly after he told season ticket holders that he planned to re-sign with the team ahead of the 2018-19 season. What followed was a disappointing and uneven campaign that had more in-fighting and team meetings than inspiring wins, and it all came to a crashing end in the playoffs when Irving quit in the East Semis against the Milwaukee Bucks, chucking up brick after brick with his mind (and heart) already in Brooklyn.

He’s been an enemy of Celtics fans ever since, and he heard it in full force on Sunday. There was a little extra juice to the vitriol too, considering this was Irving’s first time back in Boston since he stomped on the Celtics logo during the first round of the playoffs last year. Thankfully, this time around, there was no water bottle thrown in his direction.

Celtics fans are back to simply booing Irving and telling him he stinks in unison.