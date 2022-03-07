BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Josh McDaniels’ new job as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders brought him to Indianapolis, the place where he was supposed to become the Colts’ head coach four years ago.

Considering that some people around the NFL believed McDaniels wouldn’t ever get another head coaching opportunity after changing his mind at the last minute and spurning the Colts in favor of returning to New England, football writer Peter King found it somewhat ironic for McDaniels to be working away inside Lucas Oil Stadium. McDaniels, though, didn’t see it the same way.

“I understood when we made the decision, when I made the decision not to come to the Colts, that it would be unpopular,” McDaniels told King at the NFL Combine. “I also felt like it was the right thing to do for a number of reasons. I’d never really thought about it day to day, year to year: What if this happens? What if I never get another opportunity? I never stressed about that. I’ve been very fortunate in my career in the NFL. I’ve been fortunate to be around great people. We’ve been to Super Bowls and done some amazing things. If I never had the opportunity to be a head coach again, I would never look back on it and say, ‘Wow, my career was a failure’ or ‘We didn’t really enjoy our opportunities in the NFL.’ I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to be here as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.”

McDaniels, of course, was slated to be the Colts’ head coach in 2018. Yet the Patriots convinced him to stick around as the offensive coordinator, and they won a Super Bowl a year later. While McDaniels’ stock might have dipped without Tom Brady in 2020, he helped guide Mac Jones to a successful rookie season last year, which surely elevated his appeal on the head coaching market yet again.